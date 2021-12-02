 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Napa. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News