Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
For the drive home in Napa: Clear this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 5…
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa are…
This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Foggy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Napa area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on t…
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reac…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm …