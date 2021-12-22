This evening in Napa: Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
