 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Napa Valley Register is partnering with Napa County Farm Bureau who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from THU 6:00 AM PST until SUN 2:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News