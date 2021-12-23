Napa's evening forecast: Foggy with occasional rain late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
