Napa's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until SUN 2:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
