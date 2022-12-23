 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until SUN 2:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

