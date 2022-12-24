Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until SUN 2:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.