This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Plan o…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds should be…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Napa Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Th…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Napa will be coo…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Rain is e…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …