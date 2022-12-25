Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until SUN 2:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 de…
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Winds shou…
For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatu…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm …
Napa's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a …
For the drive home in Napa: Clear this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 5…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Foggy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It s…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.