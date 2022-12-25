 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until SUN 2:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

