Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Napa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

