Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

