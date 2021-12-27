Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Napa will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 9:00 AM PST until MON 9:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.