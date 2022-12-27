This evening in Napa: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
