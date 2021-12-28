 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Napa Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News