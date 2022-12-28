 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

