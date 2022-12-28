This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 de…
This evening in Napa: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Winds shou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the …
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatu…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today,…