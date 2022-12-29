 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Occasional rain. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

