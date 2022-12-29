Napa's evening forecast: Occasional rain. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
