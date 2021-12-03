 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM PST until SUN 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

