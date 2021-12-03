Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM PST until SUN 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
