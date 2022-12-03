 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Napa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 11:00 PM PST until SAT 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

