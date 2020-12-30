 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in American Canyon: Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

