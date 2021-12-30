Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.