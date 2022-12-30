This evening in Napa: Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM PST until SAT 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
