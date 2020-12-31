 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Napa Valley

American Canyon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

