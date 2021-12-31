Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.