Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 8:00 AM PST.