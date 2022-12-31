Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 8:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
