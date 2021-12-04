For the drive home in Napa: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Areas of dense fog. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
