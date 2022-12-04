 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM PST until SUN 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News