Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM PST until SUN 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
