Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.