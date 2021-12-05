 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News