This evening in Napa: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Winds shoul…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast model…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Napa will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, …
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
It will be a warm day in Napa. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees…