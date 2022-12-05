For the drive home in Napa: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Napa area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. …
Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of r…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Rain is expe…