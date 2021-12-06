Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.