Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

