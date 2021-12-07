 Skip to main content
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

