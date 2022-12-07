 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

