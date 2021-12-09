Napa's evening forecast: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
