 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Napa: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News