American Canyon's evening forecast: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
