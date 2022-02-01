Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.