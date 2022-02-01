 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News