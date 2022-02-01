Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds s…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …