American Canyon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. American Canyon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The American Canyon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
