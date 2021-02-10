Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

American Canyon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. American Canyon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The American Canyon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.