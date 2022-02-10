Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, w…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Napa. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…