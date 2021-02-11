Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
