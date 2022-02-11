 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News