Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 PM PST until FRI 7:00 AM PST. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.