Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

