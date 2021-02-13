Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM PST until SAT 9:00 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.