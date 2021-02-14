Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.