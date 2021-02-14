This evening's outlook for Napa: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 d…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 deg…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degre…
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
American Canyon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Winds…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecaste…
This evening in American Canyon: Light rain this evening. Then becoming foggy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday,…