Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Scattered …
American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 d…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 deg…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degre…
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's fo…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Napa's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Napa people will se…