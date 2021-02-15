Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.