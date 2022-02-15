 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

