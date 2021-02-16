For the drive home in Napa: Clear early then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Scattered …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 d…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 deg…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degre…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's fo…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The Napa are…
Napa's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Napa people will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…