Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Clear early then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.