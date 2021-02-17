Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.