 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Napa: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News