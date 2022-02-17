Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
