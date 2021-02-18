 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear early then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

